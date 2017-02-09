Lady Gaga Responds to Super Bowl Body Shamers

(Photo: Twitter / @Cosmopolitan)

Lady Gaga absolutely killed her halftime performance during the 2017 Super Bowl Sunday, but despite her flawless performance, some people made sure to get their opinion in and took to social media to body-shame Gaga, calling her “chubby,” among other things.

The singer’s fans quickly came to her defense, and on Tuesday night, Gaga herself responded to the criticism, sharing a photo of herself during her Super Bowl performance on Instagram along with a powerful caption.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, Gaga.”

Gaga’s performance Sunday saw her perform many of her biggest hits, including “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” and “Bad Romance,” delivering a show that people will surely be talking about for years to come.

