You Might Be Surprised by the 9 Must-Have Foods on Khloé Kardashian’s Grocery List

It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian has undergone quite the body evolution over the past 10 years. She re-thought her daily diet plan and spent countless (well-documented) hours in the gym, leaving her with her fittest figure ever.

But back when she and the rest of the Kardashian sisters emerged in the scene, she used comfort food to cope with the stresses of being pegged as different than her two older sisters, Kourtney and Kim — the “fat, ugly sister,” in her own words.

Over the years, however, she learned to channel that negative energy into something positive.

“There are so many times where people get knocked down and they feel like they need to gorge on a gallon of ice cream and that’s how they get through something. I used to do that, so that’s why I relate,” she told Cosmopolitan. “If I’m knocked down now, I go to the gym. I let that be my stress reliever. It’s more about being healthy and finding the strength to get out of that hole.”

Knowing that she’s got her mind right when it comes to taking care of herself, we’re not surprised by her healthy grocery store must-haves, which she released on her website.

According to the 32-year-old, whenever she (or let’s be real, her personal shopper) hits Trader Joe’s, this is her go-to list: fruit, veggies, Smartwater, bread, eggs, almond milk, Oreos, maple honey turkey slices and flour.

We love that Khloé’s grocery list looks basically exactly like our own — plenty of healthy, whole foods with just the right amount of indulgences — although we must say we expected a low-cal ice cream like Halo Top.

