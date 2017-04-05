‘The League’ Star Katie Aselton Talks Anxiety-Busting Workouts and Getting Kids to Eat Kale

(Photo: Getty / Maarten de Boer / Contributor)

Since we first fell in love with her on The League, Katie Aselton has certainly been keeping busy. Between family time, promoting Plum Organics’ “Do Your Part(ner)” campaign and working on her next big project, we had to wonder: how does she manage to set aside time for fitness? So we asked!

According to the actress/writer/director, she feeds off of intensity. While Pilates may be her go-to, she admits she also likes to “mix in running, because I enjoy the endorphin rush”—a trait which probably comes in handy with so much on her plate. It’s also a saving grace when anxiety rears its ugly head, she says. “Running does wonders for my anxiety. Also, just acknowledging that I’m not going to get it all right all the time is helpful. Embracing being human is a good thing,” she explains. To be sure, trying to “get it all right” as a mom, actress, director producer and writer sounds like an impossible task. We love Aselton’s realistic attitude toward balancing her life.

According to Katie, her family makes that balance easier to achieve, not harder: “We are really lucky to have kids that like a lot of healthy things,” she says. “Roasted kale is at the top of the list. I’ve found that if you drizzle olive oil and throw some salt and pepper on almost any vegetable, then roast it, my kids go for it…” she explains. While some moms may be incredulous that kids could be so adventurous at mealtime, Katie emphasizes the importance of urging her children to be healthy. “It’s important to me, raising two girls in Los Angeles, that I set a good example of a healthy lifestyle. Eating a well-balanced diet and working out regularly is part of that,” she says.

It seems to us like she’s setting a good example on-screen and off. “I’m in a movie coming out this summer called Fun Mom Dinner starring Toni Collette, Molly Shannon and Bridget Everett; working with strong, awesome women was so incredible. I want to do a lot more of that,” she admits.

With fierce female friendships being such an important topic of conversation now more than ever, we imagine that seeing their mom in the company of such strong, empowered women would be hugely inspiring for her girls. Aselton also admits to taking some health tips from another woman who does it all. “I’ve started taking Gwyneth Paltrow’s vitamins,” she says. “I can’t be positive, but I think they’re working!” Let us know how that goes, Katie!

