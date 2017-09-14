Model Reveals Honest Cellulite Photo and the Comment Section Lit Up

For every photoshopped, “perfect” bikini snap you see on social media, one fit Instagrammer is hoping to counter it with a raw, unedited photo of her body.

Australian bikini designer Karina Irby frequently flaunts her tanned, toned physique to model her trendy Moana Bikini suits, but also present is something noticeably absent from other models’ shots: cellulite.

The aussie model posted a photo of her backside in a cheeky floral two-piece, revealing her full booty and strong thighs to followers. Her lower body has visible cellulite and she looks fiercely fabulous.

“I work 8 days a week, I don’t even know what day it is,” Irby captioned the snap, tagging her businesses Moana Bikini and Bikini Body Burn, adding, “all day every day.”

Fans praised the 27-year-old for her authentic shot — which is often hard to come by in the Instagram world.

“I love that you don’t touch up you photos, and show the real you!! You have an amazing body and a freakishly beautiful face!” one user wrote. Another added, “I LOVE how you flaunt your real beauty.”

Sprinkled in the comments were a few haters who asked things like “Why if you do so much exercise you have all that cellulite?”

One follower shut down their misguided thoughts: “Cellulite doesn’t disappear with working out. It helps, but diet & exercise can’t make it go away [all together].”

But why would they think working out should cure every single lump and bump? Irby has answered that question herself in a previous post.

In a post on Sept. 4, the fit model shared side-by-side photos of her body before and after retouching to show what “reality vs Instagram” looks like.

In her post, she highlights every step of her photo edits to show what it took to achieve “the classic ‘Insta Girl Edit’”, as she calls it.

These alterations included smoothing her skin and cellulite, shrinking her tummy and back, thinning out her arms, quads and neck, rounding her breasts and enlarging and lifting her butt.

“After all these little tweaks, can you notice how my horizon is warped? So many girls are so into how their Insta image is going to be portrayed that they don’t even notice they have warped the background!?,” Irby wrote.

She says it’s time to “get real” about this fake perception of beauty and focus on loving ourselves. “Ladies, I’m not here to play mean girl towards others. I simply want to #inspire you to love yourself and stop comparing yourselves to unrealistic images online. Look out for the signs of the ‘Insta Girl Edit’ and don’t take social media too seriously. Let’s get real,” she preached to followers.

