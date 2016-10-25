Instagram Bans Pregnant Fitness Star Brittany Perille Yobe for Being ‘Sexually Suggestive’

(Photo: Instagram / @brittanyperilleee)

Instagram fitness star Brittany Perille Yobe (@brittanyperilleee) is currently pregnant with her first child, and she recently shared a video to the social media platform of herself working out, the first time she felt able to get back in the gym after a trimester of morning sickness.

After sharing the video, however, Perille Yobe, who has over 900,000 followers on the platform, found that her entire account had been disabled.

“All I was doing in the video was working out like I’d done in all the other workout videos I have posted for years,” Perille Yobe told Cosmopolitan. “There was nothing out of the ordinary in this one besides my bump.”

Prior to becoming pregnant, Perille Yobe would often post workout videos like the one above, but the main difference here was her baby bump. Despite wearing a sports bra and leggings in the clip, Perille Yobe received a message from Instagram telling her that her account was disabled for not following the Instagram Community Guidelines, which forbid content that is “sexually suggestive or contains nudity.”

As Perille Yobe relies on Instagram for her income, she was understandably worried when her account was taken down. The fitness star appealed Instagram for its decision, which she believes was due to her baby bump.

“I am certain I am not the only woman who has been shut down for posting pictures and videos of a child growing inside my belly,” she said.

Perille Yobe’s account has since been reactivated.

“Wondering where my account went?!,” she wrote alongside her most recent post. “This mama to be WAS NOT going down without a fight.”