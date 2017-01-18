How To Deseed a Pomegranate [VIDEO]

Pomegranates can be daunting to deseed because they’re so juicy! Instead of spending unnecessary money on pre-packaged seeds, learn instead how to deseed this juicy fruit yourself! The seeds make an awesome snack with flavors that burst in your mouth. Tapping the back of the fruit with the spoon keeps the membrane from falling into the bowl, saving you time in the long run. Watch the video above to learn how to deseed a pomegranate once and for all.

