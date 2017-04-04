Here’s What Scientologists Actually Eat During Their Intense Detox

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Scientology — and their diet is no exception.

Scientologists who have just joined the church are required to undergo a detox called the Purificiation Rundown, also known as the Hubbard Method. The alternative name is a nod to the founder of the organization, L. Ron Hubbard. Hubbard reportedly put the detox in action to rid new followers of toxins they may have from earlier drug or alcohol abuse.

The plan is a lot different from any other detox, as we may know it. Participants are actually encouraged to eat the same foods they always do while also ingesting large doses of a vitamin-cocktail. The mixture’s main ingredient is niacin, which Hubbard claimed alleviates and prevents radiation sickness.

In his book, the founder recommended starting with doses of 100mg and increasing to 5,000mg over the course of the diet program.

However, according to Delish, doctors only recommend taking 15mg if needed. The doses Hubbard recommended are so large that participants suffered severe reactions, such as skin irritation, dizziness and headaches — all of which he said were just the body’s way of releasing the toxins.

Those taking on the Purification Rundown are also told to drink a blend of vegetable oils, in addition to an anti-dehydration drink of water, salt and potassium. The drink is a response to the request that participants spend time in a sauna for up to a whopping five hours a day to sweat out the body’s poisons.

Because the innerworkings of Scientology have always been pretty hush hush, there’s no way of confirming this information without the word of an active or former Scientologist.

