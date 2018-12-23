The Ultimate Smoothie Formula for Weight Loss

It’s no secret that smoothies are a go-to for busy mornings, mid-afternoon snacks, and pretty much anytime we’re in a crunch or a food slump. But not all smoothies are created equal. Some smoothies are more like dessert masquerading as healthy food, while some will actually help you shed pounds with minimal effort. Here’s how to build the ultimate smoothie for weight loss.

Keep an eye on calories

Videos by PopCulture.com

For breakfast, nutritionists suggest aiming for 300-400 calories as a healthy benchmark. But it’s easy to get carried away (especially when you’re hungry!) and overload your smoothie with too much. Instead, try following a recipe like one of these until you get the hang of it; it’s much easier to control portions once you know what the correct amount of each ingredient looks like.

Pick your protein

Protein is essential for shedding pounds, because it takes longer for your body to process (and therefore takes more energy to burn than other nutrients). It’s a good idea to aim to get about 15-25% of your daily calories in the form of protein, according to nutritionists, so you should aim for about 10-15 grams of protein for breakfast. Protein powder is a natural shoe-in because of its convenience and the number of varieties available, but don’t rule out other options, either—dairy-lovers can try adding Greek yogurt to their smoothies (like in this recipe), while vegans can opt for nut milks, tofu, hemp seeds or even cannellini beans (which pack both a protein punch and a good amount of fiber).

Don’t forget fiber

The secret to staying fuller, longer so you can kick those snack cravings once and for all? Fiber. Aim to get between 5-10 grams of fiber in your breakfast smoothie so you can really drop pounds, and don’t be afraid to get creative. Kale and spinach are classic green-smoothie staples, but it turns out that a half-cup of raspberries beats them both in the fiber department.

Don’t fear fat

“Fat” may be exactly what you’re trying to lose, but that doesn’t mean it should be absent from your smoothie. So-called “healthy fats” are actually extremely helpful for aiding in weight loss, as they help your body absorb and process all the other beneficial ingredients they accompany. Opt for half an avocado, a scoop of peanut butter, or even chia seeds (like in this recipe) to get the most out of your smoothie. Like anything practiced in moderation, be sure not to go overboard on these rich ingredients.

Build a balanced beverage

Above all, your smoothie should be a balanced breakfast—think of it that way to avoid overloading on any particular element. For instance, while fruit is high in sugar by itself, it’s certainly fine to put fruit in your smoothie if it’s balanced with spinach, nut milk and a healthy fat. The idea is to build your smoothie to combine the best of all possible worlds into one easy morning drink that will keep you full, energized and healthy.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com