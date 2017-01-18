Health Benefits to a Full-Body Cleanse

We’ve heard about full-body cleanses before. They detoxify our bodies, which means we rid ourselves of all the harmful toxins inside of us. Detoxes recharge, rejuvenate and renew our bodies, as well as jumpstart them for more active, healthier lifestyles. Think of a detox like you’re cleaning out all the tubes and pipes in your body. If you feel “congested” from too much food (or all the wrong foods), it might be time for a full-body cleanse. Read on to discover some of the health benefits of a cleanse.

>> Read more: The Details on 5 Different Detoxes

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boosts your energy: Cleanses cut sugar, caffeine, trans fats and saturated fats and replaces then with fruits and veggies. You get a natural energy boost, a kind that you won’t find yourself crashing and burning from a few hours later.

Rids your body of excess waste: Cleanses help your body purge itself of the harmful toxins that exist inside it. It especially cleanses the colon so that the toxins have a clear exit pathway.

Boosts your immune system: When you detox your body, you free up your organs so that they can fulfill their original purposes instead of deal with toxins. Not only are they less stressed and can function easily and properly, but they can also absorb nutrients better. Your immune system can function at its full potential, and the healthy diet you ingest during a cleanse will provide you with tons of vitamins and minerals.

Improves your skin: Because your skin is your body’s largest organ, it makes sense that a cleanse would clear up your skin. The toxins that used to linger inside your body are now being flushed out, which allows your skin to achieve its fullest natural glow. You’ll be noticing clear, smooth skin in no time!

>> Read more: 12 Best Foods for Great Skin

Clears your mind: Many cleanses encourage the cleanser to partake in meditation in order to purge all toxins from your mind along with your body. Many people report clearer, less foggy thinking during a cleanse, which makes sense if you think about the sugars and fats that you’re not ingesting. They would normally make your body slow and lethargic, but because you’re not consuming them, you’re able to think without that foggy haze.

Gives you healthier hair: Thanks to all the nutrients your body is able to consume without filtering out those toxins, your hair will get softer and shinier. Plus, it will grow a lot faster as well, another sign of healthy hair!

Provides anti-aging effects: Because you are reducing the amount of free radical damage done to your body, you will see both short-term and long-term effects, as long as you incorporate aspects of the cleanse into your daily life when the cleanse is over. For example, drinking a healthy smoothie for lunch or making sure your diet gives you all the vitamins and minerals it needs will promote longevity.

>> Recipe: Slim Down Detox Water