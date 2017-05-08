A Teen Wrote a Book About Mental Health to Help Little Kids

This incredible teen wrote a book about mental health to help little kids https://t.co/OQvOZymH0S pic.twitter.com/1NoOmFJbtv — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 8, 2017

Emily Palmer has struggled with mental health disorders in the past, and wanted to do something to help others. So, she wrote a children’s book.

“I decided to write the book after my own experiences with mental health,” Palmer, a 19-year-old from England, told BuzzFeed News. “Having battled with anxiety and anorexia nervosa, I wanted to use my own experiences to encourage conversations on such an important topic.”

The book, called Scrambled Heads, is a guide for children to learn about different types of mental illness, including ways to recognize different disorders and how to seek out support.

“I was nervous about the reaction and if people would support it,” Palmer said.

As it turns out, she didn’t need to be nervous — the book has sold more than 600 copies and has received plenty of positive reviews.

“I hope Scrambled Heads can bridge a gap in the education of mental health with children,” Palmer shared. “I hope it encourages families to get talking with their children about mental health, so children know what mental health is and feel like they can ask for help, if and when they need it.”

