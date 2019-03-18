11 Easy Ways to Whiten Your Teeth

An entire industry has been devoted to whitening teeth. Big brands are charging premium prices for quick, easy solutions to the daily wear and tear of your teeth’s brightness. That being said, whitening kits can cost anywhere from $10 to $50, and appointments for professional whitening can run in the hundreds.

Before spending your hard-earned money on over-the-counter remedies and expensive visits, try some of these safe homemade ways to brighten your pearly whites.

1. Baking soda

It’s the secret ingredient to your new beauty routine. A combatant of yellow teeth and bad breath, this household staple does it all.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Stubborn stains don’t stand a chance against ACV. This option usually takes a bit longer to see results, but if consistent, some people attest to it looking like a professional whitening job.

After brushing with apple cider vinegar, brush with plain water for a few seconds. Make sure not to let the vinegar set into your teeth as the acid can erode the enamel.

3. Strawberries

An organic compound called malic acid is found in both strawberries and many whitening toothpastes. Cut a berry in half, rub it on your teeth for approximately one minute, then rinse.

4. Eat cheddar, drink milk

Casein, a milk protein found in cheese, is said to help maintain teeth (meaning the enamel and strength of teeth). Hard cheeses, like cheddar, help to remove other food particles from teeth while fortifying with calcium and vitamin D.

5. Follow your dentist’s recommendations

We preach brushing twice per day for two minutes at a time to our children. Do we follow the same rules? Follow good brushing and flossing habits and you’ll combat new stains and rid your pearly whites of old ones.

6. Eat abrasive foods

Sounds scary. What this means is to eat more foods like apples, carrots and celery, which contain cellulose — which cleans teeth by removing surface stains. Greens also provide a barrier to stains because of their mineral compounds. That’s just another reason to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet!

7. Blue-based red or pink lipstick

Hues with this cool undertone counteract warm tones in your teeth, making them appear whiter to the naked eye. The same is true for dark colored clothing.

8. Hydrogen peroxide

Create a mixture of 50 percent hydrogen peroxide and 50 percent water to swish in your mouth for about one minute. Spit once your 60 seconds are up and rinse with water. Be sure to brush your teeth as usual after using this concoction. (Be sure to buy a three percent solution hydrogen peroxide, which is considered safe for oral use by the American Dental Association.)

9. Floss

Brushing isn’t the only method for whiter teeth. Flossing removes food particles and bacteria that live in the spaces between teeth. So not only does flossing help you better the overall health of your mouth, teeth and gums, but it also helps cosmetically change it.

10. See your dentist

Make sure you see your dentist at regular six-month intervals for cleanings and screenings. Nothing beats a cleaning from a professional! That way, you and your dentist will be sure to notice any major changes in your oral health and combat problems from the start.

11. Make small changes

Cut back on your tea, coffee and soda intake, quit smoking and drink more water. The things that are generally going to stain your teeth are the ones to steer clear of when your goal is to have a whiter smile. Small changes can make a world of difference.