Blogger Has Some Thoughts for People Who Think Lifting Makes Women Look ‘Manly’

If you still live under the impression that weightlifting is for the boys, one fitness blogger is setting out to shake up your fit philosophy.

Body-positive workout enthusiast Kelsey Wells was fed up with hearing comments like “you’re looking manly,” “you don’t want to be bulky” or “weight lighting isn’t feminine.” But rather than address the haters who criticize her methods — which have led her through a major body transformation — she wrote an inspiring message to any woman who’s ever received similar comments.

The SELF and SWEAT trainer took to Instagram to share her thoughts about engaging in the traditionally male-dominated realm of weightlifting.

About the criticism she’s received, “I choose not to respond to negativity… but instead to ALL MY FELLOW WOMAN who have ever received a similar comment or been told they need to do/be something different to be beautiful or feminine,” she began.

“THE ONLY THING A WOMAN NEEDS TO DO TO BE BEAUTIFUL AND FEMININE IS TO BE HERSELF,” Wells told her near 850,000 followers. “We empower ourselves when we are living our truth and doing what we are PASSIONATE about with our WHOLE HEARTS.”

Wells said she’s always been a “girly girl” and loves getting dressed up, but she’s recently discovered that she feels most beautiful pushing her body through a training session — covered in sweat — or playing with her son.

“There is 100% beauty and femininity in lifting weights,” she continued. “Just as there is in dancing. There is beauty in MOTHERHOOD. There is beauty in marriage. There is beauty in being a homemaker. There is beauty in being single. There is beauty in pursuing a career.” She also listed education, conversations, and other activities that make us uniquely ourselves.

She concluded with an inspiring message to anyone who has found their passions in life: “There is SO MUCH BEAUTY in YOU, you just need to choose to see it. And it has nothing to do with what you look like. So free yourself of the opinions of others and the beauty standards of society. Pay attention to the moments in life you FEEL beautiful. What are you doing? DO MORE OF THAT.”

Wells’ clap back at haters of her weightlifting habits didn’t touch the physical benefits of strength training (though there are plenty!). Instead, she focused on her emotional connection to doing something she enjoys that’s also healthy for her body. And she’s right.

Whatever healthy practice you love to do for yourself, do it — regardless of the haters.

