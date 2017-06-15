All the Ways Binge Watching Negatively Impacts Your Health

If you’ve ever used a streaming service like Netflix of Hulu, there’s a good chance you’ve found yourself staring at the screen for hours during a major binge-watching session at least once.

As you may have already suspected, however, binge-watching isn’t exactly great for your health.

A new video from YouTubers AsapSCIENCE details all the medical reasons you might not want to spend hours upon hours in front of a screen, and a few of these facts definitely have us reconsidering our planned weekend binge of The Handmaid’s Tale.

As it turns out, staring at a screen decreases your blink rate, which in turn causes sore and tired eyes. Staring at a screen can also cause nearsightedness, especially in children. And while many people tune in to tune out and relax, watching television before bed can actually hurt your quality of sleep.

Studies have also discovered that those who watch TV to relax as opposed to doing more mentally vigorous activities like reading or playing board games burn fewer calories than those who relax in other ways.

Along with correlations between TV time and diabetes and heart disease, research has also found a correlation between television viewing time and all causes of death. One study found that every hour spent in front of the TV may slice as much as 22 minutes off your life.

The video notes that correlation does not equal causation, and recommends consuming your favorite shows in moderation.

How’s that for an excuse to get out of the house?

