Actress Lake Bell Pregnant With Her Second Child

(Photo: Twitter / @Halloweenpirate)

Funny girl Lake Bell is pregnant with her second child with husband Scott Campbell, PEOPLE reports. The actress showed off her baby bump at he AG + Vanity Fair Opening of Saved in Los Angeles Thursday, wearing a sleek black dress with sheer panels.

The two posed for photos at the event, with Bell cradling her baby bump as she put her arm around her Campbell, a New York-based tattoo artist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bell and Campbell met in 2011 on the set of HBO’s How To Make It In America, and tied the knot in 2013 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans. The couple are already parents to daughter Nova, 2.

Cool name! Congrats to the happy couple!