A 20-Minute Workout That’ll Totally Outperform Your Typical Cardio

The fitness mentality we’re living by these days is, “get it in, and get it done right.” Who wants to diddle around the gym for 60-90 minutes when you can crank out a killer exercise in 20? Or spend 45 minutes on the treadmill jogging at level 3.5 when you can bust your butt on a cardio routine (like the one you’re about to do) in 20 minutes flat? We’re all about that life, and we know you are too.

Complete each move for 15 reps, then move straight into the next exercise. Rest once you’ve completed all eight movements, then repeat the sequence 2-3 more times.

Squat Jumps

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and drop the hips back and down into a squat. Send the arms straight out in front of you to help the chest stay lifted, and don’t allow your knees to cross your toes. Push through your heels and explode up out of the squat bringing your arms overhead to help propel you upward. Land softly and quietly with bent knees. That’s one rep. Complete 15 reps.

Crossover Plank

Come into high plank with your shoulders over the wrists, fingers forward and spread. Bring the feet together and zip up the inner thighs to help you streamline the body (legs, hips, back and chest in a straight line). Cross one hand in front of the other as you move the entire body over to that side. Step one leg out wider to support your shift. Uncross the arms and return to high plank by bringing the feet together again. Drop one elbow down without opening the hips up to the side. You can spread your feet here if needed. Drop the other elbow down until you’re in a low plank. Reverse the drop to return to your high plank. That is one rep. Cross the other arm in front to perform the exercise in the opposite direction. Repeat for 15 reps.

Mountain Climbers

Begin in high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels. With your core engaged, bring your right knee forward under your chest with the toes just off the ground. Return to your basic plank. Switch legs, bringing the left knee forward. Keep alternating legs and pick up the pace until it feels like running in place in a plank position.

Inch Worm

Keeping legs straight, bend over & touch the floor. Slowly walk hands forward while keeping abs tight. Pause, and then slowly walk your feet in towards your hands taking small steps. That’s one rep. Complete 15 reps.

Tuck Jumps

Stand with feet hip-width apart, a slight bend in your knees, elbows resting at waist with forearms extending straight forward. Bend your knees and sit back into a half squat. Explode up into a jump, tucking your knees so your quads (ultimately) hit your forearms. Land softly with a slight bend in the knee (don’t land heel first), and repeat movement for 15 reps.

Plank Jacks

Begin in high plank with your shoulders over your wrists, your body in one straight line and your feet together. Jump your legs wide and then back together. Jump as quickly as you can, but do not let your stomach sag or arch towards the ceiling. Jumping out and back in is one rep. Complete 15 reps.

Burpees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides. Bend your knees and squat down, placing your hands firmly on the floor. Jump your feet back to come into a high plank with straight arms and legs. Jump both feet forward to your hands. From your crouching position, jump up with hands above your head. That is one rep. Complete 15 reps.

Front Lunges with Kick

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Keeping your abs tight, step back with your right foot and lower into a reverse lunge. Squeeze your glutes as you push down through your left heel to return from the reverse lunge position, and continue the motion forward into a front kick with your right leg. That’s one rep. Continue motion on this side for 15 reps, then repeat on your other side for 15 reps.

Rest for a minute after completing the sequence one time through, and then hustle through 2-3 more times.

