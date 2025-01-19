UFO Whistleblower Claims He Helped Recover ‘Nonhuman Craft’

Another day, another world-shaking revelation from the UFO/UAP world, at least according to the people doing the revealing. According to a new report with NewsNation, U.S. Air Force veteran and whistleblower Jake Barber claims he was contracted as a helicopter pilot to retrieve downed craft.

In the report, he’s sharing a video and claiming that he has retrieved nonhuman vehicles that seem to go against all physics. That or it’s Mork from Mork and Mindy in his giant egg rolling on the ground under a tarp. You be the judge.

“I saw an egg, a white egg,” Barber said to the outlet. “It’s inconsistent with anything I’d ever seen before. I can also tell you that the reaction by my team, we all knew we were dealing with something extraordinary.

“Over the last couple years, it’s been confirmed to me by ranking members of the UAP task force that what we were working with that night was, in fact, NHI (nonhuman intelligence) and it was not a unique experience,” they added.

The report was touted by musician, filmmaker and all-around talented guy Flying Lotus on Twitter. Setting the tone for how people might be absorbing these new revelations.

“Today’s the big day huh? Lets see,” he wrote alongside an alien and UFO emoji. “I hear we will see ‘paradigm shifting’ evidence of a UFO crash retrieval today for the first time from a first hand witness.”

This is only the latest revelation out of the disclosure we’ve seen in recent years. The end of 2024 into the new year saw plenty of questions about drones across multiple areas on the East Coast. We’ve also heard about the “nonhuman” intelligence during the Congressional testimony from the likes of Lue Elizondo and David Grusch.

If this turns out to be a Robin Williams clone gone awry, I might just have to hang it up. Life will have officially drifted into being a Family Guy gag.