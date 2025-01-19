Kevin Owens is currently deep in his feud with Cody Rhodes over the WWE title, heading toward a ladder match at the Royal Rumble later in the month. But, according to WWE personality Cathy Kelley, Owens might not be as much of the heel he’s portraying on the screen. That’s pretty silly to say since it has been proven time and time again that Owens is a solid guy, but just go with it. It’s a weekend.

During an appearance on the Lightweights Podcast, Kelley recounted a tale she’s told before from Crown Jewel 2024 back in November. Kelley and Owens were involved in a dune buggy accident at the event in Saudi Arabia, with Owens getting the credit for saving her life.

“He’s been one of my friends for years. I’ve had many conversations with him off camera. We just got into a kind of traumatizing accident when we were in Saudi Arabia when we were in a dune buggy,” Kelley told the B4theBell podcast back in November. “I kind of credit him for saving my life in that moment. We rolled three and a half times in a dune buggy. He said his initial instinct was to protect me. I was holding onto a safety rail, he was right behind me. We could have gotten much more banged up than we did. We were really lucky that we walked out of it relatively unscathed.”

On the Lightweight Podcast, Kelley added that it was her first trip to Saudi Arabia and that she is now able to laugh about the scary incident.

“We’re going, it’s five or six dune buggies going in a circle. And they’re going so fast over these hills, I remember. It was probably our last lap and I had put my phone away, I had put my purse in this little compartment, and I was just clenched onto this handrail,” Kelley said, adding that they were following a buggy that seemed destined for disaster. “They were at a 45-degree angle and all of us were all like, ‘That buggy is going to flip.’ And right as that thought comes out of my mouth, our driver speeds up at the top of the dune and immediately, I just remember us spinning.

“When we finally hit the ground, we’re sideways, and pounds of sand just starts pouring into the dune buggy,” she continued. “The first thing I remember hearing is Kevin asking if I was OK.”

Quite the harrowing ordeal, but as you can see, Kevin Owens isn’t as diabolical as his wrestling persona might seem. Either that or he’s creating a false sense of security with Kelley over these years, waiting to strike.