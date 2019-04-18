8 Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work

Tired of starting a diet, losing a few pounds, then ultimately gaining the weight back (and often even more) as soon as you start eating normally again? Join the club. The biggest problem with diets is that they are temporary, which means many of the results they promise are temporary as well.

Instead of trying different fitness trends and forcing yourself to alter your grocery list every few weeks, implement these eight amazing weight loss tips. They’re simple and easy to do every single day, but more importantly, they’re truly effective.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hydrate. Seriously, drink all the water.

Think of H2O as the secret, all-natural weapon against gaining weight. Science has proven time and time again that drinking plenty of water can help you shed extra pounds and maintain a steady, healthy weight. Not only does a high water intake speed up your metabolism, but it also makes you feel full and prevents you from snacking too much. Sure, you won’t notice the beneficial results of hydrating immediately, but over the course of a few months, you’ll find that you feel slimmer and more energetic than you did when you were chugging Diet Cokes instead of bottled water.

Stop depriving your body of sleep.

If your car was running on fumes, would you expect it to cruise along at its highest speed and perform excellently? Of course not, so why would you do that to your body? Adults need a minimum of seven hours of sleep every night, and the more zzz’s you catch, the easier it will be for your body to burn fat and look great. When you get too little sleep, your body actually feels hungrier than it should and struggles to metabolize the meals you eat. Head to bed at a reasonable time every night so that your body is always energized for the next day.

Learn to deal with stress in healthy ways.

Everyone’s body contains a stress hormone called cortisol. When you’re anxious, overworked, or just plain stressed out about something, that stress hormone can get a little out of control. As a result, other parts of your body might not function properly, including your stomach and metabolism. If you want to make sure you’re not binge-eating due to stress or retaining fat because your body is overloaded, find healthy ways to detox. Meditation, exercise, and outdoor activities are all excellent ways to combat stress and encourage weight loss.

» WATCH: 6 Yoga Moves To Relieve Stress

Quit snacking after it gets dark outside.

Although you do burn some calories while you sleep, your body is much better at digesting food and burning fat when you’re awake. That’s why munching on a big bag of Doritos right before you hit the sack is a terrible idea. Your body will absorb way too many of those calories, then fall asleep without properly burning them. Try to stop eating around eight o’clock each night to limit your late-night snacking.

» Read More: Weight Loss Tips For Late Night Snackers

Monitor your portion sizes.

It’s okay to indulge in your favorite foods, as long as you’re monitoring how much you indulge. When you attend a birthday party, ask for a small slice of cake, rather than a normal one or none at all. By allowing yourself to cheat on your weight-loss goals every now and then, you’ll prevent yourself from dropping the healthy lifestyle altogether. The key is to avoid diving off the deep end when it comes to any food group. Limit your red meats, sweets, salty snacks, and other indulgences to moderate portion sizes.

» Read More: Here’s Exactly How Much of Every Food You Should Be Eating

Work on planning your meals ahead of time.

It’s a lot easier to count calories if you already know what you’re planning to eat at every meal. For instance, if you wake up in the morning and know you’re going to have a huge, caloric dinner that evening, work on eating lighter meals throughout the day. If you have plans to travel and eat like a 16-year-old boy on the weekend, try to keep your weekday meals healthier. Maintaining a healthy weight is all about striking a balance, and that’s really only doable if you plan ahead.

Eat at home more than you eat at restaurants or fast food joints.

No matter what you’re making at home, it’s probably healthier than the food you’d grab on the go. Most restaurants and fast food stops pack their foods with artificial flavors and tons of salt, which can make you feel extremely bloated. Dine out every once in a while, but make an effort to cook plenty in your own kitchen. This will allow you to monitor exactly what goes into every meal and prevent you from consuming extra calories you really don’t need. Plus, it’ll save you money, so it’s really a win-win solution.

» Make it tonight: Aloha Sliders with Cajun-Style Sweet Potato Fries

Make daily outdoor walks or runs a part of your routine.

Most Americans spend at least nine hours sitting, either at home or in the office. Be honest with yourself: does that sound like a great way to start shedding pounds? In order to be a healthy, trim person, you’re going to have to find a way to get moving. Hitting the gym daily would be ideal, but for the average Joe, that’s not going to happen with a busy schedule and limited energy. Instead, work on spending some time in the fresh air for at least half an hour each day. Find a trail you like to walk or a route you can jog after you get home from work. Keep in mind that a little bit goes a long way.

» Read More: 6 Tips To Make You A Faster Runner

Related:

Portion Control and Why It Matters

5 Reasons You’re Not Losing Weight and What to Do About It

How Your Crazy Sleep Schedule Could Be Tanking Your Diet Plans

6 Ways to Become an Expert Meal Planner