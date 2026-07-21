‘Yellowstone’ Actor to Star Opposite Nicole Kidman in New Paramount+ Series

Josh Lucas has joined the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming legal thriller Discretion, starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning.

The eight-episode drama is based on Chandler Baker’s short story of the same name and comes from A24. The series received a straight-to-series order in October 2025 following a competitive bidding war and is scheduled to begin production later this year ahead of its Paramount+ debut next year, according to Deadline.

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Lucas will play Greg, a lawyer who is married to Sharon, the powerful corporate law partner portrayed by Kidman. Sharon is connected to a network of non-disclosure agreements at the center of the story.

Fanning stars as Lenny, a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm who uncovers troubling secrets while investigating the firm’s NDAs. Her discoveries take a personal turn when she realizes she signed the same agreement she is examining, creating tension with her mentor.

According to the official logline obtained by Variety, “Lenny (Fanning), a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm, uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner Sharon (Kidman)—upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?”

The series is written and executive produced by Baker, with Susannah Grant also serving as executive producer. Kidman and Per Saari executive produce through Blossom Films, while Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward produce through Lewellen Pictures. Joe Hipps executive produces through Cut To, alongside Jordan Cerf of Linden Entertainment.

Discretion marked one of the first major acquisitions for Paramount+ following Paramount’s merger with Skydance.

Lucas has remained a familiar face on both television and film in recent years. He portrayed a young John Dutton on Yellowstone and most recently appeared alongside Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+’s Palm Royale. His upcoming projects include the Paramount Pictures western action thriller The Rescue.

Throughout his career, Lucas has also appeared in films including Ford v Ferrari, The Lincoln Lawyer, Sweet Home Alabama and American Psycho. On television, he has starred in The Firm and Mysteries of Laura.

With Lucas joining Kidman and Fanning, Discretion continues to assemble a high-profile cast for the upcoming legal thriller.