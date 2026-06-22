Will a New Movie Take the No. 1 Netflix Spot From ‘Maternal Instinct’ This Week?

After Maternal Instinct took over the Netflix movie charts last week, will the dark documentary hold its footing at No. 1 or will an underdog take over?

Polymarket doesn’t see Maternal Instinct losing its spot, with traders giving it an overwhelming 99% chance to retain the title of most-watched movie in the United States, this time for the week of June 15-21.

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All other movies included in the scenario, including Voicemails for Isabelle, Office Romance and Swapped, hold only 1% or even less than 1% odds.

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FlixPatrol, which tracks data from various streaming platforms, shows Maternal Instinct sitting at No. 1 through the week and finally acquiescing to No. 2 on Sunday, June 21. That would seemingly be enough for the documentary to be the most-watched movie for the entire week.

It would be the second straight week at No. 1 for Maternal Instinct, a documentary that follows a young Texas woman faking a pregnancy and ultimately committing an unfathomable crime. Polymarket traders didn’t see it coming last week after it took over No. 1 from Jennifer Lopez’s Office Romance.

Will "Maternal Instinct" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

Maternal Instinct has clearly taken the streamer by storm, rattling viewers along the way. In it, a young woman from a wealthy family falls in love with an East Texas hog trapper. “Their relationship appears perfect and within months she’s pregnant and proudly showing off her baby bump all over social media,” the documentary’s official synopsis reads. “But when a state trooper pulls her over and discovers she has just given birth in her car, her story quickly falls apart.”

The chilling documentary exposes “the truth behind a terrifying and unthinkable crime” that will unsettle even the most experienced true-crime enthusiasts.

The Hollywood Reporter called the film a “tough watch but a well-made documentary” from director Jessica Dimmock (HBO’s Thoughts & Prayers, Hulu’s Captive Audience) and executive producer Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer).

Other popular movies on Netflix that will likely appear on Netflix’s Top 10 list Tuesday afternoon are Voicemails for Isabelle — which ousted Maternal Instinct from No. 1 on Saturday and is one to keep an eye on for next week’s title — Office Romance, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Flowers in the Attic. Polymarket traders give Voicemails for Isabelle just 1% odds for the week and the rest less than 1%.

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Netflix will likely reveal its Top 10 list of movies for the week of June 15-21 on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

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