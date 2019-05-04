Who Won Miss USA? See What Twitter Had to Say About the Winner

Miss North Carolina, Cheslie Kryst, was crowned Miss USA 2019 on Thursday, beating fellow finalists Miss Oklahoma and Miss New Mexico. Her win in the pageant was widely celebrated online by fans who were wowed by her on-stage presence.

Following the news that Kryst would take over the title from 2018 Miss USA winner Sarah Rose Summers of Nebraska, Twitter was flooded with positive reactions. Users celebrated her “Black Girl Magic,” and sent messages of congratulations to her.

“Miss Teen USA 2019 AND Miss USA 2019 are both Natural Queens! Black women for the win yet again. Breaking boundaries and redefining the beauty standard! My heart is full!,” One Twitter user wrote.

“YASSSSSS NORTH CAROLINA WON,” another said.

Did you know that Miss USA, Miss America and Miss USA Teen 2019 are women of color?!!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #GoodMorning pic.twitter.com/UjdPS8LCPE — HBCU Pride Nation (@HBCUPrideNation) May 3, 2019

“#MissUSA2019 delivered in every way. I loved the diversity because it’s a reflection of what America really is and we need to embrace that,” a third Twitter user said.

“Miss teen USA 2019, and Miss USA 2019. This, this, this. This platform for natural beauty is important. A million thank you’s to these ladies,” another tweeted.

Congrats to Charlotte North Carolina attorney Cheslie Kryst, MISS USA 2019! pic.twitter.com/g5n50MgIVy — CulturedCurves (@CulturedCurves) May 3, 2019

During the pageant, Kryst shared her thoughts on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. In her answer, she revealed that she thought both were “good movements,” that were important and necessary.

“What Met Too and Time’s Up are about is making sure we foster safe and inclusive work places in our country,” she said. “I think they’re good movements.”

Per her Miss USA bio, Kryst is an attorney who is licensed to practice in two states — North Carolina and South Carolina, according to E! Online. She obtained her law degree from Wake Forest University, graduating cum laude. Before she attended Wake Forest University, Kryst got her undergrad degree from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina.

According to E!, Kryst is a former Division I athlete. She competed in the heptathlon, long jump and triple jump. Kryst also is top 10 in the record books at South Carolina for triple jump. Nowadays, she takes spin class twice a week and does yoga regularly.

Kryst won her first pageant in 9th grade, E! reported. She was crowned Miss Freshman at Rock Hill’s Northwestern High School. She also competed four times to be crowned Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina USA.