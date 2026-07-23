Who Will Be Evicted From ‘Big Brother 28’ Week 2?

Following an extremely contentious nomination ceremony, Week 2 of Big Brother has been full of drama — gameplay secrets exposed, open fighting between castmates and tears from an egg.

It will all culminate during Thursday night’s live eviction episode when either Rome Seymour, Melody Morris or Jason De Puy will be sent packing.

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Ahead of Wednesday’s episode, this week’s Head of Household, Rick Devens, put Jason, Melody and Lyric Medeiros on the block, with the ultimate plan to backdoor Rome. In between clips of Angela Murray lying/rolling/sliding haphazardly around the house in the Egg Detective costume, Devens himself won the Power of Veto during Wednesday’s episode and ultimately decided to take Lyric off the block instead of Melody, both of whom were heavily campaigning to him.

With Rome in Lyric’s place on the block, he, Jason and Melody will battle it out Thursday night in the live BB Blockbuster competition. Whoever wins will pull themselves off the block and will be safe for the week, with the other two up for eviction.

What do the latest Big Brother eviction odds show?

Curiously, as of Thursday morning, Polymarket’s Week 2 eviction market gives Rome virtually no chance of being evicted. Instead, Kamu Kirk and Yash Patel, two Houseguests who aren’t even on the block, both have 48% shots at being sent home. While that outcome is impossible, Jason is closely following Yash and Kamu’s odds with a 32% chance at being evicted, with Melody having just 3%.

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Throughout the week, Devens made clear that Rome was his target, planning a classic backdoor move, which makes it curious that bettors are giving Rome no chance to be evicted. It’s likely the Polymarket odds will change throughout the day or perhaps during Thursday night’s episode, depending how Rome plays in the Blockbuster competition.

The Blockbuster competition throws a wrench in traders’ plans, making it tough to accurately predict who will go home, as a win could completely reshape the house’s options and force voters to pivot moments before the live eviction.

Who will join Week 1’s Ashley Trail as the latest evicted Houseguest? The Big Brother Week 2 live eviction episode will air Thursday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+ for eligible subscribers.

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