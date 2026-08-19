Reality Show Winner Reveals ‘Scary’ Health Condition

Georgina Grasso, winner of 2024’s The Great British Baking Show (also referred to as The Great British Bake Off), recently revealed a pair of “scary” health diagnoses she received that have hindered her ability to work.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Grasso, who has 198k followers on the social platform, shared that she was originally under the impression she had ADHD, but instead has bipolar 2 and autism.

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Grasso shared a wide-ranging post including several pictures in carousel fashion that shared the following message in slideshow format: “Turns out … I don’t have ADHD. I have bipolar 2 + autism,” wrote Grasso.

“It has come as a shock, it feels scary, and it’s me a while to absorb, and I didn’t think it would. My dr mentioned last year that he thinks it could be, but I thought there’s no way,” she continued. “I’ve spent years researching about adhd, I know next to nothing about bipolar. I feel like I’m not sure who I am right now, and scared to be judged even more so now.

“Apparently it can be common for bipolar do (sic) be misdiagnosed as adhd. I think the turning point for me was being 100 (%) truthful with my psychiatrist about my history and my symptoms.”

Grasso, 34, who won the 15th season of the U.K.’s Great British Bake Off, went on to say that she’s struggled to keep jobs and often went from consistently creating content to being physically unable to do so. She also explained that she’s scared of what the diagnosis will do to her career but also expressed relief in knowing what was holding her back.

She then thanked family, friends and fans for support, and mentioned how she is “stable” on her new medication but has some fear about potential side effects. Grasso concluded her post by asking for advice and promising to “be back creating lots of new recipes from this week!”

When Grasso won The Great British Bake Off in 2024, she became the show’s first Welsh winner.