Young Adult Series Shoots to No. 1 on Netflix Charts

There’s a new show at the top of the Netflix charts this week!

The streamer revealed its Top 10 list of TV shows in the United States for the week of Aug. 10-16, with Season 3 of My Life With the Walter Boys taking the top spot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The young adult drama series doubles as a coming-of-age romance show starring Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry. It follows Jackie Howard, a New York teen whose life is turned upside down by a tragic accident that leaves her an orphan. She moves to rural Colorado to live with her mother’s friend in her noisy household of 12 children — mostly boys.

Season 3 of the series premiered Aug. 3, climbing to No. 1 in its second week on the streamer. It scored 8.7 million views during the week of Aug. 10, down slightly from its debut week when it scored 9 million views. It usurped the No. 1 spot from The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, which had taken over the charts for two weeks.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Polymarket traders bet big on My Life With the Walter Boys; in a scenario predicting the top Netflix show of the week, bettors gave it overwhelming odds. At first, it fought closely with the new documentary series about Charles Manson, but quickly pulled away to 83% odds, rising steadily throughout the week.

Other shows that made the Netflix Top 10 list include Conversations With a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes, Season 3 of the Shane Gillis comedy series Tires, and The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, but none had the momentum to take the No. 1 spot.

Netflix’s Top TV Shows in the U.S. (Aug. 10-16)

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes Tires Season 3 The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare Raw 2026 — August 10, 2026 Best Medicine Season 1 Ms. Rachel Season 1 Danny Go! Season 1 Ms. Rachel Season 2 Let’s Marry Harry

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.