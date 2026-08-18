A Country Singer Was Recently Arrested for Alleged DUI

Kidd G, a popular country singer and rapper, was arrested late last month in Georgia for DUI. TMZ was first to report the news.

Georgia State Police pulled the singer over after they clocked him driving at nearly two times the speed limit. G, real name Jonathan Gabriel Horne, was driving 81 mph in a 45 speed limit zone.

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Once stopped, officers smelled alcohol and observed that Kidd G’s eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had any alcohol to drink that night, G reportedly admitted to being “over the limit.”

A Hamilton, Ga., native, Kidd G was taken to the Muscogee County Jail around 11 p.m. and charged with both driving under the influence and speeding. He was released approximately two hours later.

His arrest occurred roughly two months prior to the start of his North American tour, The Forever Bend Tour, which both starts and ends in Georgia. G’s first scheduled performance is September 17 in Savannah and the tour concludes in Atlanta on October 25.

The 23-year-old artist’s music has been streamed more than 1.4 billion times and his music videos have surpassed 1 million views on YouTube. Kidd G’s most well-known song is “Dirt Road,” which placed him on Billboard’s Hot Country chart.

Last month, G released his latest album, “Gabriel,” and took to Instagram to promote his music, a new video, and count his blessings, writing: “‘Gabriel’ the Album just dropped a week ago. We just announced my tour ‘The Forever Bender Tour’. And dropped the music video to ‘Gone’ last night!!!! Despite what there saying right now IM BLESSED 🖤🔥 thank yall so much I couldn’t do it without Yall”

Gabriel is Kidd G’s fourth album. He’s previously released Teenage Dream: 1000 Miles from Georgia, which included “Dirt Road.” That was in 2020. A year later he dropped Down Home Boy, and 2023’s If We Were a Love Song followed two years later.

He has not publicly addressed his late July arrest.