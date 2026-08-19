Polymarket Still Doesn’t Think Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Will Ever Air

Sorry Bachelorette fans, there doesn’t appear to be a rose for you. At least not one tied to the 22nd season of the hit reality dating show.

As has been previously reported, ABC decided to push pause and possibly cancel the 22nd season of The Bachelorette in March, just days before airing the already-filmed season in which Taylor Frankie Paul was the bachelorette vying for love.

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ABC nixed the show after Frankie Paul was seen on video allegedly committing acts of domestic violence on multiple occasions. One particularly disturbing video showed Taylor Frankie Paul, a popular former cast member on the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, throwing chairs and her daughter being inadvertently struck by one such chair. Not long after those videos came to light, another domestic violence accusation surfaced from earlier this year.

With The Bachelorette already on ice, Frankie Paul then had a restraining order filed against her in Utah by her ex-husband, Tate Paul.

Despite her apparent domestic issues, speculation persisted that ABC would eventually air Paul’s Bachelorette season once things cooled down. Summer seemed an especially good time to revive the lost season considering most shows air re-runs throughout the summer and viewers are starved for fresh content.

ABC is said to have had their editors working on the show in an effort to release it quickly in the event season 22 was given the greenlight.

Months later, we’re still waiting.

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And those wagering on Polymarket envision that wait as never-ending.

In wagering on the season 22 winner of The Bachelorette, the clear-cut perceived winner is actually not even a contestant. Rather, the option of “other (season cancelled)” is tracking at 80% odds of being the winning option among bettors. Doug Mason has the second-best at 14% and no other contestant has odds at even 1%.

Will another contestant win The Bachelorette Season 22?

Though it’s unlikely Paul will appear on The Bachelorette, she is slated to appear on a limited basis in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.



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