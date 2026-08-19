New Sci-Fi Survival Movie Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Netflix

Netflix’s top movie isn’t budging from the charts.

The streamer revealed its Top 10 list of films in the United States for the week of Aug. 10-16, with the new thriller-horror movie The Last House coming out on top for the second consecutive week.

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The Last House, starring Greta Lee and Wagner Moura, is a sci-fi, horror and psychological survival thriller about a family of four suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out. They must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

Despite the movie’s low Rotten Tomatoes score (21% critics score and 28% audience score), the movie drew 27.5 million viewers in its opening week following its Aug. 8 premiere, making it Netflix’s fifth-biggest opening of the year.

It only recently started to slip on the charts, falling from No. 1, where it sat for over a week, to No. 3 on Aug. 16. That’s according to FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data and shows The Last House sitting at No. 3 as of press time.

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Polymarket traders saw it coming; bettors gave it overwhelming odds to be the most-watched movie in the country for the week. Up against movies like 72 Hours, In the Land of Saints and Sinners and Don’t Say Good Luck, The Last House maintained around 90% odds (or higher) to be named the No. 1 movie for the majority of the week.

Other movies on Netflix’s Top 10 chart for the week include the 2024 Mark Wahlberg adventure film Arthur the King, Don’t s=Say Good Luck and In the Land of Saints and Sinners, but none of them had the momentum to take the No. 1 spot.

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. (Aug 10-16)

The Last House Arthur the King The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story Don’t Say Good Luck In the Land of Saints and Sinners Minions 72 Hours Spider-Man: Homecoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Law Abiding Citizen

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