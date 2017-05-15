‘This Is Us’ Announces Big Changes Ahead of Season Two

The Pearson family is on the move — but not in the way you think.

Congrats to this amazing cast on taking home the @PeoplesChoice Award for Favorite New TV Drama! #ThisIsUs A post shared by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

In an awesome announcement by NBC on Sunday, the breakout hit will be moving from its Tuesday time slot to help anchor "Must See TV" on Thursdays.

Seeing as primetime slots for all networks run from Sunday to Thursday, NBC touts its new shuffle as the "new powerhouse lineup" with the highly anticipated 12-episode return of Will & Grace.

According to Entertainment Tonight, executives addressed the shift to a more competitive night for its sophomore run is without its risks.

"This Is Us is peerless at the moment and we decided to move it to Thursday nights and not just throw it there and hope for the best but strategically to surround it with shows that are really strong," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, on a conference call with reporters Sunday morning.

Additionally, NBC will be broadcasting Super Bowl LLI, and slotting This Is Us in the coveted post-game slot on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2018.

"I thought it would be great to put the No. 1 sports franchise followed by the No. 1 scripted show franchise," the chairman said, joking that he hopes the Pittsburgh Steelers — a crucial part of the show — makes it to the big game.

He goes on to share that the show will be on for six weeks, then pre-empted for six weeks, then back in January, after of course, a big cliffhanger.

This Is Us returns this fall on NBC.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com

[Photo Credit: NBC]