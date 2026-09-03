‘The Voice’ Singer Arrested, Charges Revealed

Josh Sanders, a former finalist on the popular NBC singing competition show The Voice has been arrested on outstanding warrants tied to traffic violations.

Per TMZ, Sanders, 38, also had a charge alleging he obstructed a police officer. TMZ was told that Sanders was taken into custody by Kannapolis (North Carolina) police and booked into the Cabarrus County jail on Saturday, August 29.

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Sanders’ arrest comes in the midst of a custody battle between the singer and his wife, Kendra, whom he’s been separated from since early winter. As part of the former couple’s custody battle, Kendra’s alleged that Josh Sanders has had issues with alcohol, driven their children while intoxicated, and acted violently in front of them. The musician denied the claims, stated that Kendra is interfering with his relationship between him and his kids, and continues to fight for custody of their three children.

Two years ago, during the 25th season of The Voice, Sanders finished as the runner-up to Asher HaVon. Both Asher and Sanders were part of Team Reba (McEntire). Sanders, who mostly performs country music, sang Nate Smith’s “Whiskey On You,” during the season’s blind’s auditions, prompting both Reba and Dan + Shay to pitch him on joining their team.

Other performances throughout the season included Luke Combs’ “When it Rains it Pours,” “Black Waters,” by the Doobie Brothers, and Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse.” When Sanders performed the Combs song, his coach, Reba, was moved to tears. In the season finale, Reba joined Sanders on the stage for a duet performance of Reba’s song “Back to God.”

The arrest of Sanders came just over three weeks from the 30th season premiere of The Voice on September 21. McEntire is not part of the coaches. That honor goes to veterans Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, who will be joined by newbies Riley Green and Queen Latifah.

Episodes air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays and stream on Peacock the following day.