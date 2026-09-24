‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Son Arrested For Biting Cop Before Recent Assault Incident

Months before his recent assault arrest, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s son Jamar Goff faced legal woes after biting a police officer.

According to TMZ, Goff allegedly bit a detention or correctional officer’s hand during an interaction in May 2025. At the time, he was homeless and was employed by McDonald’s. Drummond was listed as his foster mom.

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However, further details about the altercation with the officer have not been disclosed.

Goff was arrested on September 15 for allegedly assaulting a cop at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama. He also had 1.8 grams of meth and had a glass pipe on him at the time of the arrest.

Drummond’s son has since been charged with eluding a police officer and drug paraphernalia possession.

Right before his arrest, Goff, who was shirtless and asleep near a campus fountain, allegedly told responding officers that he wanted to sell “ice,” which is slang for meth.

Although he wasn’t initially detained, officers ultimately had to arrest Goff due to an outstanding warrant. He attempted to run from the officers and allegedly ended up hitting one.

Drummond’s son was booked at the Jefferson County Jail with a $37,000 bond.

The Pioneer Woman star and her husband, Ladd Drummond, fostered Goff as a teenager. The couple has four children: Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd.