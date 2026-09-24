Meghan McCain Calls Aidy Bryant’s ‘SNL’ Portrayal of Her ‘Cruel’ Years After Praising the Sketch

Meghan McCain is seemingly walking back her previous praise for Aidy Bryant’s SNL portrayal of her.

The former The View co-host slammed Bryant about the parodies during a recent episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, which featured Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a guest.

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Bryant also portrayed the now-Governor of Arkansas during her time on SNL.

“I found her interpretation of both of us to be cruel,” McCain stated. “You see how Saturday Night Live impersonates Democrat women compared to conservative women.”

She then noted, “I didn’t find it funny. I can laugh at myself. I didn’t find her impersonation funny.”

However, despite her current feelings, McCain previously praised the impersonation in a 2019 social media post, stating it was an honor to be parodied by the variety show.

“I’m not supposed to be on twitter because of hiatus BUT this sketch is hilarious,” she wrote at the time. “and being parodied by @SNL is a huge pop cultural honor. – Signed, your old intern and ‘the princess of Arizona.’”

Meanwhile, Sanders agreed with McCain’s current thoughts about the impersonations, stating the portrayal of her was “mean-spirited.”

“You know, Saturday Night Live used to be funny, and now it’s just mean,” she said. “I remember the days of, like, actually looking forward to watching an episode of that show because it had these laugh-out-loud skits that kind of poked fun at everybody, but really brought the humorous side and were very lighthearted and enjoyable. And now it is so pointed, so political, and so angry that it’s not funny anymore.”

The politician also recalled former White House press secretary Sean Spicer calling to check in with her after SNL’s portrayal of her aired.

“He’ll probably be mad at me for sharing this,” she pointed out. “Spicer called to check in. He’s like, ‘So, how we doing?’ And I was like, ‘You know, I’m good. I wish they could have found somebody else to play me.’ And he goes, ‘Well, at least you had somebody of the correct sex.’ And I was like, ‘Fair enough. You win… It was way worse for you. I’ll give you that.’ And so we kind of laughed at it.”

Melissa McCarthy famously impersonated Spicer on SNL.