Dolly Parton’s Sister Speaks out Amid Reported Family Feud

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida is speaking out about the rumored feud between nephew Bryan Seaver and the late country music legend’s estate.

In a September 23 Instagram post, Freida set the record straight about the alleged drama, confirming there were no issues between her and the country singer’s family.

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“I’ll say this and this only: there is no feud within our family,” she declared. “No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate.”

Freida also confirmed there wasn’t any bad blood with Bryan, who was recently fired from his longtime role as head of security for Dolly’s properties.

“We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other,” she added. “I love you all!!”

Bryan was fired just weeks after he was selected to announce Dolly’s sudden passing at 80. She had been secretly battling cancer for a short period of time.

Shortly after the news of the firing broke, it was reported that Dolly’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, and the organization responsible for securing Dolly’s legacy, She’s Alive LLC (SAL), had filed a restraining order against Bryan. He claimed the singer’s nephew had made threats and exhibited intimidating behavior.

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing,” SAL’s filing reads. “In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’ and also told her entertainment attorney: ‘I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.’”

It’s now being reported that some staff members have either quit or requested to work remotely due to Bryan’s alleged threats.

SAL further claimed in the filing that he had threatened to smear the country singer’s brand and “inflict reputational and economic harm” on those who were entrusted to protect it. The organization alleged that Seaver was planning to launch a podcast dedicated to ruining her brand partnerships if he didn’t get paid.

Seaver and his team responded to the allegations by telling TMZ that they were “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” taken by Dolly’s manager and Pinnacle Bank following the country singer’s death.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family,” their statement reads. “And we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”