Jonathan Taylor Thomas in Hot Water After Incident With Police

Former child actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is facing some legal woes after he was arrested for resisting and obstructing a police officer.

According to TMZ, the arrest occurred earlier this week in Westlake Village, California. The Home Improvement alum was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the stop, Thomas got out of the car, despite being told to remain in it. He became uncooperative, which led to him ending up in the back of a police car.

The media outlet reported that Thomas was intoxicated during the ordeal. Jail records further show that he was placed in the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station jail.

In a statement to PEOPLE, law enforcement officials confirmed the news, stating that Thomas was arrested after the party he was with was pulled over for a suspected DUI.

“The driver was being detained for DUI investigation. Sometime during the investigation, Mr. Taylor decided he would exit the vehicle,” the statement reads. “Deputies told him to sit back down in the vehicle. He was uncooperative with them, failed to follow orders, and obstructed the investigation, so he was arrested for obstruction, and he was arrested for drunk in public.”

It was also claimed that during the situation, Thomas “kicked a deputy in the stomach.”

Thomas was released from the jail approximately 34 hours later. Details about the driver, including their identity and whether they were also arrested, have not been revealed.

Thomas has maintained a private life since his retirement from acting. He worked from 1990 to 2006, then returned from 2013 to 2016.

During his short-lived return to acting, he teamed up with his Home Improvement co-star, Tim Allen, to direct three episodes of Last Man Standing. He also appeared in four episodes of the hit sitcom.

While he is not acting, Thomas serves as a national board member of media labor union SAG-AFTRA.

Although rarely seen in public, Thomas recently reunited with fellow Home Improvement alums Taran Noah Smith and Patricia Richardson.

“My other boys,” Richardson wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of her, Smith, and Thomas.