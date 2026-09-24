MLB Ballpark Reveals New Name

It’s been a rough season for the Detroit Tigers, and the MLB club is saying, ‘out with the old, in with the new.’

At least as far as their ballpark is concerned.

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Comerica Park, where the Tigers have played since 2000, is getting a new name.

Beginning next season, the ballpark will be known as Fifth Third Park.

Go ahead and put those deposits down on World Series tickets now Detroit fans. Surely, a name change will right the wrongs that are the current Detroit Tigers. The team entered Wednesday evening 10 games below .500 and in fourth place in the American League Central Division with only four regular season games remaining.

There will be no postseason at Comerica Park.

Next Season, at Fifth Third Park, there might be.

On Monday, the team held an afternoon press conference to announce the ballpark’s upcoming name change. Like Comerica, Fifth Third is a bank. The two banks merged last year, which opened the door for the name change.

Signage currently within the ballpark that features the Comerica name and/or logo will be replaced this offseason with that of Fifth Third Bank’s, and the rebranding is expected to be completed in advance of the 2027 season. Detroit is scheduled to open their season at home against the Chicago White Sox, a fellow member of the AL Central, on March 25.

Per MLB.com, only nine Major League teams have played at their home ballparks without a name change longer than Detroit will have: Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (Cubs), Colorado, Kansas City, Los Angeles (Dodgers), Los Angeles (Angles), Pittsburgh, and Tampa Bay.

Even if it’s a bit superstitious sounding, a name change might be just what Detroit needs (a few new pitchers and a bat or two in the lineup wouldn’t hurt either). Including this season (through Tuesday 9/22), the Tigers have a .470 winning percentage since 2000, when Comerica Park opened. That includes a pair of World Series losses.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Before their season officially ends and Comerica Park is replaced by Fifth Third Park, Polymarket is giving bettors an opportunity to wager on the team’s final homestand inside their current namesake.

Detroit’s Friday home contest with Pittsburgh has bettors leaning on the Pirates to spoil the Tigers’ third-to-last home game under the Comerica Park brand. 55% of wagers are taking the moneyline on Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Detroit Tigers — Live Prediction Market

Comerica Park’s final Tigers game is Sunday, also versus Pittsburgh.

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