Lady Gaga Reportedly Kept Baby News Secret From ‘Inner Circle’

Following the news that Lady Gaga recently welcomed her first child, more details about the pop star’s family expansion have been revealed.

Sources close to the Mother Monster told Page Six that she actually kept the baby a secret from everyone, including her “inner circle,” which found out “when everyone else did.”

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“Nearly nobody new,” one source revealed, noting Gaga’s “closest confidantes” had “no idea.”

The insiders also said that the “Poker Face” hitmaker is “extremely happy” and spending a lot of her time in Northern California with her fiancé Michael Polansky. They further noted that she “completely secluded herself and the baby.”

“She’s loving being a mom,” another insider shared. “She wanted to do these big tours, and I think now she’s done performing at least for a very long while. She just wants to be a mom now.”

A fellow source, who told the media outlet about the baby news, said they were “not offended” that Gaga chose to keep the infant a secret and “laying low” since the end of her Mayhem tour in April.

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited for her and happy that they kept her a secret,” they pointed out. “It’s a healthy thing for her to be able to have secrets with her partner. They have an amazing biodome of love that they have. Seems like a really safe place for her.”

The source also shared that they are “pro Michael” and “very pro” of Gaga being able to have “some semblance of a normal life carved out.”

The other insider called Polansky a “really nice, normal guy.”

Lady Gaga has yet to announce the baby news. TMZ previously reported that the singer-songwriter and Polansky welcomed their baby, a girl, by surrogate, this past June in Los Angeles.

The baby girl’s name has been confirmed as Rose Bean. The name is inspired by Gaga’s performance of “La Vie En Rose” in the 2018 film A Star Is Born and her song “Born This Way,” which was inspired by Carl Bean.