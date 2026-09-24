Iconic CBS Show Being Turned Into a Movie

Hawaii Five-O, a mainstay on CBS for a decade, is headed to the big screen.

Deadline reported earlier this month that Paramount Pictures is poised to turn the series, which was originally created by Leonard Freeman and aired on CBS from 1968 -80 and was then rebooted in 2010 by Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, into a movie.

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Destin Daniel Cretton, director of box office behemoth Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has been tabbed to develop/direct the film. Brand New Day has grossed nearly $2.5 billion worldwide since premiering in late July.

Deadline further states that Chris Bremner and Noah Oppenheim will be tasked with writing the script and that the deal is now in the hands of Paramount for final sign-off. Bremner was part of the team behind the screenplay for Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Oppenheim wrote the screenplay for the 2025 Netflix movie, A House of Dynamite.

Should the movie idea reach the finish line (as expected), plenty of fans will likely be thrilled.

The Hawaii-Five-O series reboot that premiered in fall 2010 was a ratings success that averaged more than 10 million viewers per episode in all but one season of the show’s 10-season run. 2019-20’s final season still came close to that number, averaging nearly 9.7 million viewers per episode.

In all, the rebooted series aired 240 episodes. The original series spanned 12 seasons and 282 episodes and claimed two Emmys, both of which were related to the show’s music composition. The 2010’s version was nominated for three Emmys.

Scott Caan, who starred as Danny “Danno” Williams throughout Hawaii-Five-O’s entire reboot run, was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2011 for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

Hawaii-Five-O is a drama that centers around an elite federalized police task force based in Hawaii.