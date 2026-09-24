Macklemore Announces ‘Free Palestine Tour’ Following Ed Sheeran Drama

Nearly two weeks after he was removed as an opening act for Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour, Macklemore announces his own “Free Palestine Tour.”

In his latest Instagram post, the “Thrift Shop” hitmaker detailed the upcoming tour.

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“If these last couple of weeks have shown us anything, it’s that something has shifted over the last three years,” he explained. “There has been a collective awakening around Palestinian liberation, the power of billionaires that try to censor that call, and what we expect from artists right now.”

Macklemore further shared, “It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore. People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves, and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it.”

While performing as the opening act for Sheeran’s New Jersey stops earlier this month, Macklemore chanted “Free Palestine” before performing his protest single “Hind’s Hall.”

Following the performances, Macklemore was dismissed from the tour by Sheeran’s touring company. Sheeran publicly spoke out about the situation, stating that he was not involved in Macklemore’s tour’s dismissal, and then donated $2 million to provide global humanitarian aid. The “Shape of You” singer also apologized for making “mistakes” amid the controversy.

“This has put me in the middle of an important, passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex issue on the planet,” Sheeran said while performing in Philadelphia last weekend. “[My music] has always been a safe space for everyone. That matters hugely to me. Honoring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am.”

Continuing to speak out about his new tour, Macklemore wrote, “What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one song. When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention.”

“So as you all know, my schedule freed up a bit,” he continued. “I’ve spent the last week reaching out to artists who have shown up and used their stages to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences. Artists who understand that our platforms mean very little if we’re only willing to use them when it’s safe.”

Macklemore noted that, given how quickly the situation has come together, scheduling and details are still being worked out. “But this is a moment of momentum,” he pointed out. “And there is work to be done. So we’re going on tour. FREE PALESTINE TOUR.”

The rapper further disclosed that the tour will be stopping in Dublin, Paris and London. Artist and US dates are set to be announced as well.

All proceeds will support organizations that are providing relief to Palestinian citizens.