Peacock Cancels Another Series

If you’re looking for the second season of Peacock’s M.I.A., you’ll be disappointed to know the show itself is, well, M.I.A.

Per Deadline, the Bill Dubuque created crime series has been cancelled by Peacock after just one season and nine episodes. The Miami-based crime drama’s cast featured Shannon Gisela, Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco, and Marta Milans throughout their lone season. Among those appearing in guest roles were Billy Burke and Sonia Braga.

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Each of its nine episodes was an hour long and the entire first season was made available all at once on Peacock.

Karen Campbell was the series’ showrunner and she also directed the second and last episodes. In all, the lone season of the show had eight different directors.

Prior the show’s premiere in May, Peacock described the drama as such: The series revolves around Etta Tiger Jonze, who’s restless in the Florida Keys. When her family’s drug-running business shatters in tragedy, Etta embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami’s neon-lit underbelly that will define who she is and what she’s ultimately capable of.

The series was first ordered by Peacock in August 2024, and filming took place throughout Florida, mainly in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. Its pilot episode aired on NBC one week after the entire season premiered on Peacock.

Before the show streamed for the first time, Elwes, who was cast as Tim Kincaid, raved about M.I. A.‘s cast and crew, telling Peacock Blog, “It’s always nice as an actor when you show up and find out that the people you’re working with aren’t just talented, they’re nice people. They’re people you wanna hang out with after you wrap, and that was the case on this show. We all became friends and bonded over this experience.”

A reason for the show’s cancellation has not been provided.