‘The Cleaning Lady’ Fans Lash out at Fox After Cancellation

Fans of The Cleaning Lady are in mourning following the Fox crime drama’s cancellation last week after just four seasons.

Although the series, starring Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, was one of several shows considered to be in danger of cancellation, official word that the series would not be returning for Season 5 sparked immediate upset among viewers.

“I’m literally in shock with the news,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “I’m sad. The Cleaning Lady has become a huge part of my life… I really wished there was at least a final season to give it a proper closing of the story. I don’t want to say goodbye to TCL.”

Another fan was a bit more frank with their words, calling Fox’s decision to cancel The Cleaning Lady “a crock of [poop emoji].” that same viewer added, “There is so much garbage streaming and they cancel this show!!!!”

Somebody else commented, “I can’t believe they are canceling it when the story line is at its best of all 4 seasons. So upsetting. It’s my favorite show on right now.”

Inspired by the Argentinian series La Chica Que Limpia, The Cleaning Lady starred Yung as Thony De La Rosa, a former surgeon who makes a living as a cleaning service worker and a doctor for a crime boss in order to help her son, who needs bone marrow treatment. The series debuted on Fox in 2022, and was official canceled on Friday, and just days after the Season 4 finale left the show with plenty of loose ends.

“I hate when they cancel a show without letting them know, so they cant really have a good ending for the characters and fans,” one person expressed upset over the lack of closure. “Just so sad for the cast.”

Somebody else commented, “To close serial without telling the story to the end, it sucks. So what now, write fan fiction?”

Some fans have turned their outrage into action, with several Change.org petitions even being sparked in a final effort to save the show.

“The Cleaning Lady resonates deeply with many of us who have often felt marginalized or underrepresented and of course loves a good thrill. As a person of color in a society that frequently overlooks our worth, seeing characters like Thony portrayed with strength and intelligence is empowering,” Taylor Gibson, the creator of one such petition, wrote. “Its cancelation deprives both loyal viewers and new audiences of a story that is real, raw, and relatable. We urge FOX Network to reconsider its decision and bring back The Cleaning Lady for a 5th season and maybe more.”

Unfortunately, at this time, it seems The Cleaning Lady may truly be done, but fans can still stream all four seasons of the show on Hulu.

Along with Yung, the series also starred Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan, Khalen Roman Sanchez, Sean Lew, Faith Bryant, Kate del Castillo, and Santiago Cabrera. Late actor Adan Canto starred in the first two seasons.