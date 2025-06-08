‘The Cleaning Lady’ Star Élodie Yung Reacts to Cancellation

The Cleaning Lady star Élodie Yung is reacting to the heartbreaking cancellation.

On Friday night, it was revealed that Fox had canceled the crime drama after four seasons.

Yung portrayed Thony De La Rosa, a former surgeon who makes a living as a cleaning service worker and a doctor for a crime boss in order to help her son, who needs bone marrow treatment. The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to fans hours after news of the cancellation broke, alongside a series of photos from set. “AND THAT’S A WRAP,” Yung wrote with three celebration emojis.

“I’m so grateful for all those years spent with my Cleaning Lady Family,” she continued. “I want to thank all of you, producers, cast and crew for the amazing time spent together. It’s been an incredible journey for me. Laughing and working hard. I’ve learnt so much on this project, it’ll stay in a special place in my heart forever ( and I guess a few more months on @hulu) THANK YOU ALL xxxx.”

Also starring Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan, Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle, Khalen Roman Sanchez, Sean Lew, Faith Bryant, Eva De Dominici, Naveen Andrews, Kate del Castillo, Santiago Cabrera, and the late Adan Canto, The Cleaning Lady premiered in January 2022. Fox didn’t wait long after Season 4 to cancel the series, as the finale only aired on Tuesday. Although the series is streaming in full on Hulu, it sounds like that soon will not be the case. Whether the show will stick around on Hulu is unknown, or if it will move elsewhere, but fans will just have to see.

THE CLEANING LADY: L-R: Élodie Yung and Khalen Roman Sanchez in the “As Time Goes By” part 2 of the Season Four two-hour finale episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Tuesday, June 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Jeff Neumann/FOX

Along with The Cleaning Lady, Fox also handed out a cancellation to Alert: Missing Persons Unit. Both shows were previously reported to be in major danger of cancellation on Fox, so the news wasn’t so surprising. It doesn’t make it hurt any less, but fans were likely expecting it.

Animated series The Great North is expected to be canceled, while anthology drama Accused is still in limbo, but has the chance to come back for a limited event. Fox previously canceled 9-1-1: Lone Star and freshman drama Rescue: HI-Surf. Fans can watch all four seasons of The Cleaning Lady on Hulu, at least for now, until the show apparently leaves the streamer later this year.