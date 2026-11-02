Country Favorite Welcomes Baby 5 Weeks Early

The Band Loula postponed a pair of scheduled performances in Georgia late last week due to the early arrival of a band member’s newborn baby.

Logan Simmons, one half of The Band Loula (Malachi Mills is the other part of the duo), welcomed a baby boy last week, prompting the cancellation of the Georgia shows. The band’s official Instagram account posted the news, along with a picture of Logan and her baby boy from the hospital.

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The band’s IG message stated how Logan’s water broke five weeks ahead of schedule, expressed the band’s disappointment with having to reschedule performances, and shared their excitement towards eventually introducing everyone to “the newest band member.”

Along with the band’s message and picture was the following caption, “more to come… he’s here! we love you guys. all shows at (The Hall at Bourbon Brothers – Gainsville) this week have been rescheduled to january 2nd and 3rd. see y’all soon.”

The cancelled shows, which have been rescheduled for the first week of the New Year, are in the band’s hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

Malachi and Logan have been best friends since their teenage years, even signing together in the church choir. They formed the band in 2022, not long after discussing the possibility of sharing the stage together.

“We didn’t really start singing just for us two, somewhere outside of church until we were a little bit older. So, the band was not really conceptualized till probably 2020, 2021,” Malachi told CountrySwag.com.

Much of the band’s success can be attributed to YouTube, where they uploaded music videos of the duo performing. “We decided to be a band, and we still never rushed anything,” Mills added. “We tried to make sure, and put our best foot forward and work hard with it, but also, build it naturally, and we just started writing songs and booking shows and doing the thing.”

They recently played the Grand Ole Opry, which is where the band went public with Logan’s pregnancy. The famed Nashville venue was one stop along a tour that had been promoting a pair of albums released last year: Live from Indiana, and Sweet Southern Summer.

Until January, The Band Loula seemingly won’t be singing anything other than lullabies.