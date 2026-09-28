Kooky ‘The Addams Family’ Spinoff Returns to TV Just in Time for Halloween

Prepare to snap your fingers and subtly ignore a walking hand over the next few weeks. Both actions will be commonplace because The Addams Family is making a return to TV just before Halloween.

An animated version of The Addams Family has found a fall home on MeTV Toons. The network describes itself as the only TV network dedicated exclusively to the greatest classic animation of all time. It’s available on select cable providers throughout the U.S., along with streamers such as Filo and Fubo. DirecTV and Dish also carry the network depending on subscription plan.

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As for The Addams Family, animated episodes became available on the network September 21 and air Sundays at 12:30 a.m. ET. And in case you forgot what Wednesday, Gomez and the rest of the family were all about, MeTV Toons describes them in a familiar way … They’re creepy and they’re kooky, and now they’re animated too! The Addams Family, much like the original live-action series, is spooky fun for the whole family.

The spooky series is based on comics that occasionally appeared in The New Yorker. In the 1960’s a TV show was created that quickly gained popularity. A quartet of movies followed, including 1991’s The Addams Family, which was a box office hit. Addams Family Values hit theaters two years later and in 2019 an animated version, also titled The Addams Family, took to the big screen. A sequel followed two years later.

Both the early ’70s and ’90s saw animated versions of the show hit television screens.

MeTV Toons is expected to air the 1970’s version of the animation show which broadcast 16 episodes on NBC and included the family venturing to New York City, Mardi Gras and the Kentucky Derby, among other destinations.

Academy Award winner Jodie Foster voiced Pugsley throughout the series and Ted Cassidy handled the voice of Lurch.

The Addams Family next airs on MeTV Toons Monday, September 28 at 12:30 a.m. ET.





