Rock Group Cancels Tour Plans: ‘Ticket Sales Are Tough’

The bandmates of the rock group This Wild Life recently announced they have to cancel their US tour plans.

In a statement on , the bandmates, Kevin Jordan and Anthony Del Grosso, revealed what led to the unfortunate decision. “

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“Some bad news,” the bandmates explained. “Our US Tour is being canceled. We knew transitioning to a full band and a new sound would be difficult. TWL has been fully independent since 2019, and ticket sales are tough right now.”

They also shared, “With the added expense of a full band and additional crew, we can’t financially afford to hit the road at this time.”

Despite the unfortunate news, the duo stated they will focus on their upcoming record. “[We’ll] see everyone next year when the album drops,” they added. “All tickets and VIP will be refunded.”

The 2026 tour was set to kick off on September 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. Stops were in San Antonio, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; and St. Louis, Missouri.

The tour was set to conclude on October 23 in Chicago, Illinois.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to offer ideas to keep the tour going.

“How about a go fund me scenario, or help us to produce an album type thing where those who donate $250 are credited as producers,” one fan suggested. “Just throwing darts maybe spark an idea. From my perspective you guys are awesome and loved the original material, but, and please don’t take offense, I always felt you were always right at the line of being considered country.”

Another fan offered some words of encouragement to the bandmates, writing, “This Wild Life has never and will never make an album that isn’t atmospheric, honest, and awesome. Whatever direction the writing and live shows go I’ll be there. The best dudes who play inspiring songs.”

This Wild Life formed in 2010 following the disbanding of Jordan and Del Grosso’s band The Messenger. The group has released five records, with its latest, Never Fade, debuting in mid-2023.





