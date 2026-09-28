‘Jersey Shore’ Star Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend After Proposing in Las Vegas

Ready to take the relationship to the next level, Jersey Shore castmate Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is engaged to Nikki Hall following a Las Vegas proposal.

The MTV reality TV star proposed during his DJ set at a pool party at OMNIA Dayclub located in Caesars Palace on Sunday. The venue posted a video of the sweet moment when DelVecchio got down on one knee. DJ Khaled’s “All I Do is Win” was playing

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“Things just got serious…💍,” the post reads. “Congratulations to @djpaulyd and Nikki Hall for their engagement at #OMNIADayclub. 🍾”

Hall also took to her own Instagram to share the exciting news, writing, “We’ve spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love, and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to read it.”

“No pressure. No timeline. Just ours — and God’s. And as always, His timing was perfect,” she pointed out. “The easiest YES I’ve ever said @djpaulyd.”

DelVecchio also wrote in the comment section of Hall’s post, “She said yesssssss!!!!!”

Hall also shared a black-and-white photo in her Instagram Stories featuring her engagement ring and DelVecchio smiling in OMNIA Dayclub’s DJ booth.

The couple first met in 2019 while filming MTV’s Double Shot at Love. They became romantically linked a year later following Hall’s appearance on the show’s second season.