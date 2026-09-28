NBC Anchor Stepped Away While Dealing With Concussion Side Effects

NBC anchor Hannah Skye was forced to step away from broadcasting as she dealt with the side effects of a concussion she previously sustained.

In a post on Instagram earlier this month, the now-former Local 3 meteorologist in Chattanooga, Tennessee, revealed more details about the concussion treatment she was receiving.

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“After recovering from several bigger concussions over the years, I was confused when even small bumps or hits to my head would sometimes bring back full-blown concussion symptoms,” she explained. “I kept wondering, *Why is this happening? I thought I was recovered?*”

Skye then revealed that post-concussion syndrome can cause symptoms that linger or flare back up after the initial concussion has healed.

“And for me, those symptoms can sometimes return even after what seems like a minor hit,” she noted. “I’m currently dealing with a flare-up after a really solid hit to the back and neck, so I’ve had to slow down a little and give my brain the same grace I’d give any other part of my body that needs time to recover.”

Skye noted that she wanted to share the details about her treatment because she had never heard of post-concussion syndrome until she experienced it herself.

“If you’ve had a concussion and are still experiencing symptoms weeks, months, or even years later, you’re not alone,” she pointed out.

In a second post, Skye shared a photo of herself sitting in a hospital chair while receiving her treatment.

“Well ya’ll, this concussion has been kicking me in the butt more than I thought it would,” she shared. “The rest of the team will keep you up to date with the weather forecast while I work on letting my head rest.”

The meteorologist stated she had scans done, and luckily the concussion didn’t cause anything major. “So if you notice I’m out for a bit, I’m not gone for good yet.”

Following her treatment, Skye aired her final broadcast on Local 3. She is now heading to WXIA 11Alive, the NBC affiliate in Atlanta, Georgia.