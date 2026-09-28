AEW’s Marina Shafir Speaks out on Pac’s Death Just 1 Day After Performing With Him at All Out

Following the news that AEW’s Pac suddenly passed away at 40, Marina Shafir quickly broke her silence.

In her tribute to Pac, Shafir emotionally stated, “I was just holding this man yesterday. Wrestling drives you to places in your mind… he was the best. He was the f—ing best. You know why”? Because he knew himself. And I think… He was just so modest about how fascinating he was.”

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Marina shares a emotional statement about PAC after her match pic.twitter.com/GAEeNe66HE — Smilee (@CMSmilee) September 28, 2026

“I don’t know what to do. He was the light of us,” she further shared. “Please tell the people you love in your life that you love them. I was just very happy I got to tell him that I loved him yesterday. And we hugged, and we spoke about weiner dogs and basketball courts. Everything. He brought the inner b—hard out in me.”

Fellow wrestler Lance Archer also spoke out about Pac’s passing. “There’s really only one reason I performed tonight because I talked to Jon Moxley, who is obviously part of PAC’s group with Marina and him. And I asked him, I said, ‘Should we do this tonight? Should we perform?’”

“And he said, ‘You only get one lifetime.’ One, that’s it,” Archer continued. “You go out there, and you do what you do. Do it to the best of your ability. Entertain the people who came and paid hard money. And you do it in honor and remembrance of our fallen brothers, and AEW, unfortunately, has lost its fair share. Brodie Lee, to the Butcher recently, and tonight PAC.”

Archer then added, “So he said, ‘You go out there and perform. You put on your boots and perform. You go out there because that is what PAC would have wanted you to do. He wanted you to go out there and perform. Put your boots on, get in the ring, and kick each other in the face and enjoy life.’”

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) announced the death of Pac (real name Benjamin Satterley). The athlete wrestled a singles match on Saturday night during the AEW PPV event All Out.

.@BastardPAC and @MarinaShafir get the upper hand on the National Champion!



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/c1xpxfVgQU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 27, 2026

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the statement read. “A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history.”

The organization concluded the statement, “Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”

Pac was an active member of AEW’s Death Riders, formerly known as the Blackpool Combat Club. During his All Out match, Pac faced off against Andrade El Idolo, the AEW National Champion, at Now Arena in Chicago. Shafir accompanied him.

He later returned to interfere in the main event between AEW Champion Will Ospreay and Death Riders member Jon Moxley.

Before AEW, Pac wrestled for WWE under the name “Adrian Neville.” He won the NXT Championship and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.