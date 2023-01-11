Addams Family Movie Leaving Netflix Amid 'Wednesday' Success

Wednesday Addams may be extending her stay on Netflix at least for one more season, but another title in the growing Addams Family library is about to tap out. As the streamer continues to roll out new additions from its January 2023 content list, bringing subscribers everything from its That '70s Show reboot That '90s Show to a new season of Vikings: Valhalla, 1993's Addams Family Values is scheduled to exit Netflix this month.

According to Netflix's January 2023 list of departing titles, the hit 1993 film will exit the streaming platform on Tuesday, Jan. 31 alongside other departing titles like Battle: Los Angeles and Rambo: Last Blood. Although it wasn't included in Netflix's list of outgoing titles for the month, it seems that 1991's The Addams Family is also set to leave. The film's listing on the Netflix platform currently notes that the "last day to watch on Netflix: January 31." It is unclear where these two films may end up, but 2019's animated The Addams Family film and its follow-up, 2021's The Addams Family 2, are both currently streaming on Paramount+.

Based on the characters from the cartoon created by cartoonist Charles Addams and the 1964 TV series produced by David Levy, both The Addams Family and Addams Family Values centers around the Addams family, a macabre family that includes Gomez and Morticia Addams, their children Wednesday and Pugsley, and close family members, Uncle Fester, and Grandmama, and their butler Lurch. The films starred Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, Jimmy Workman, Carel Struycken, Christopher Hart, John Franklin, and Judith Malina, who was replaced by Carol Kane as Grandmama Addams in the 1993 film. Both movies which have become cult classics were directed by Barry Sonnenfeld.

When The Addams Family and Addams Family Values depart later this month, only a single Addams Family title will remain on the streaming platform: the Netflix original series Wednesday. Debuting on Nov. 23, the series stars Jenna Ortega as a teenage Wednesday Addams, whose parents enroll her in Nevermore Academy, an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters. The series was met with instant success, enjoying a multi-week stay on Netflix's streaming charts and even breaking the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. The series is currently No. 2 on the most popular (English) TV list with 1.237 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days. On Jan. 6, less than two months after its premiere, Netflix officially renewed Wednesday for a second season. A premiere date for Season 2 has not been announced.