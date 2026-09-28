Rock Music Legend Says He’s ‘Not Retiring’ While Announcing Final Tour

Despite announcing his final tour, rock music legend Rod Stewart isn’t planning to retire anytime soon.

Stewart announced The Final Encore tour, which kicks off in 2027, would be his last time on the road.

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“My dear friends, the time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last,” he stated. “I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return.”

Stewart also shared, “So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how, with the music and one hell of a show. See you there.”

The tour is set to kick off on April 23, 2027, at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, and will conclude at the ZAG Arena in Hanover, Germany, on July 24, 2027.

However, Stewart confirmed that he would not be retiring from his music career despite news of his final tour.

“Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce next year will be my last tour ever, ever, ever,” he noted. “I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour, so I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me, and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.”

Stewart was forced to cancel numerous US tour dates last month after he underwent a heart procedure. Following the surgery, the rock music legend was advised by his medical team to take several weeks off to recover.

The rocker shared in his recent statement that he is doing well following the procedure. “I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me,” he said. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”