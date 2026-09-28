‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Ex Janelle Reveals New Boyfriend

Nearly four years after she confirmed her separation from Kody Brown, Janelle revealed she is in a new relationship.

In a recent Instagram post, Janelle shared a selfie with her new man.

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“Some chapters are meant to unfold quietly before they’re shared,” she shared in the post’s caption. “I wasn’t looking. I certainly wasn’t expecting you. And somehow, you turned out to be exactly what I didn’t know I needed. And it has been pretty wonderful.”

She then introduced her followers to her boyfriend, Pete.

In a separate post, Janelle shared a throwback picture of her and Pete.

“The Sunday that started it all,” she wrote. “We had a free afternoon and decided to check out a local winery. We had a glass of wine, sat in the shade and listened to the music. It was such a beautiful day.”

Janelle further shared, “We decided then, that whenever we had a Sunday free, we would find a way to spend it together doing something like this.”

Kody’s fellow ex, Christine, celebrated Janelle’s new relationship, writing in one of the comment sections, “He’s such an awesome guy!! They are so cute together, and he’s a construction worker, like David!!”

Janelle and Kody were in “spiritual marriage” for 29 years before their split in 2022. She was Kody’s second wife. Due to their marriage being a polygamous spiritual union, they did not require a legal divorce.

Although they announced their split in December 2022, the former couple had actually separated months earlier.

They share six children, including their son Robert Garrison Brown, who passed away in 2024.

Before Janelle, Christine separated from Kody. She was spiritually married to Kody from 1994 until late 2021. She is now married to David Woodlley. Kody also has six children with Christine.

Along with Janelle and Christine, Kody was previously married to Meri, who was legally married to him from 1990 to 2014, then spiritually married until their official separation in 2023. Kody and Meri have one child together.

He is still legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn, with whom he has five children.