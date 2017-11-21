Thanksgiving TV Specials and Movie Marathons You Can Not Miss

If one of your favorite parts of the holidays is sitting back and watching the holiday classics running on TV, you’re not alone. There are plenty of Thanksgiving-themed specials, TV shows and movies to feast your eyes on this week.

Whether you’re prepping, cooking or recovering from the meal of the year, these classic holiday treats will be there when you’re ready.

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

Who could forget poor Charlie Brown’s jelly bean, popcorn and ice cream Thanksgiving meal? We’ll cross our fingers once again that Marcie can help salvage the holiday. All of Charlie Brown’s holiday specials are classics, and this one is no exception.

Catch it on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

‘Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special’

Ready to re-live your favorite SNL Turkey Day sketches? Get ready for re-runs of skits like “A Thanksgiving Miracle” and “Debbie Downer: Thanksgiving Dinner.”

Set your DVR to record The SNL Thanksgiving special on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’

Nothing quite kicks off the holiday season like enormous floats of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Spongebob Squarepants making their way down 34th St. on their way to Macy’s Herald Square. In the parade’s 91st year, you’ll see giant balloons of Spongebob, Frozen‘s Olaf the Snowman and the Grinch.

Prep your Thanksgiving meal while watching the parade on Thursday at 9 a.m. on NBC.

‘The Godfather’ marathon

Not quite feeling the cheery holiday mood? Feel better about your own volatile family by watching the Coreleons in a Godfather marathon all day Thursday. Who knows — maybe you’ll walk away from the day with a better appreciation for your own fam.

All three Godfather films will air on AMC starting at 9 a.m.

‘Friends’ marathon

Get some laughs in before the big turkey dinner with a good old fashioned Friends marathon. TBS is playing all of the iconic sitcom’s holiday-themed episodes — that’s right, all ten of them.

Re-live the ’90s with the Friends Thanksgiving marathon on TBS starting at 1 p.m.

‘Karate Kid’ marathon

Because AMC knows Thanksgiving is as much about recovery as it is the dinner itself, it’s gone ahead and scheduled a marathon of all three Karate Kid movies for Friday. Even better, if you’re planning on hitting the mall for some Black Friday shopping, you’ll get back just in time to curl up on the couch with some turkey leftovers.

Wax on, wax off with the Karate Kid at 11 a.m. Friday on AMC.

‘Homicide for the Holidays — Thanks-Killing’

Would a holiday weekend really be complete without a creepy holiday-related Lifetime show? The answer is no. Luckily, Oxygen is premiering its second season of Homicide for the Holidays, which uncovers five cases of holiday murder and mayhem across the season. This first one touches on pre-Thanksgiving killings.

Catch it on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Oxygen.